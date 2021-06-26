Iran: Supreme Leader Pardons the Sentences of More than 5,000 Detainees

i24 News – Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei pardoned or commuted the sentences of more than 5,000 detainees convicted of crimes or misdemeanors on the occasion of a Shiite holiday, a statement published on his website said on Saturday.

Ayatollah Khamenei “agreed to grant a pardon or a commutation of sentences to 5,156 convicts,” the text indicated without further details.

This measure was taken on the occasion of the anniversary (Tuesday, June 22) of the birth of Imam Réza, one of the holiest figures of Twelver Shiism, the state religion in Iran since the 16th century.

Khamenei grants several collective pardons each year on the occasion of the greatest religious or national holidays, based on the recommendations of the head of the Judicial Authority.

In May, Ayatollah Khamenei had thus pardoned or reduced the sentence of nearly 2,200 detainees on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr, a celebration which marks the end of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan, according the religious leader’s official website.

While Khamenei is Iran’s head of state and supreme leader, the day to day to running of the country is handled by the president.

Following recent elections Ebrahim Raisi will assume this position later in the summer.