Report: Compromise on Contentious Family Reunification Law Nearly Reached

i24 News – A compromise to extend the controversial family reunification law is close to being reached within the governing coalition struggling to unite its disparate members around a deal, Israeli broadcaster Channel 12 reported on Friday.

According to the outlet, the law would not be changed, but hundreds of Palestinians married to Israelis before the law was passed would be allowed to become Israeli residents but not citizens.

In such a case, the Islamist party Raam, opposed to the text, would abstain from voting against the extension of the law which expires on July 6, the channel said.