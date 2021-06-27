Iran Rejects Extension of Nuclear-Monitoring Deal With IAEA

JNS.org – Iran will not extend the agreement it signed with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in February to monitor its nuclear program, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf told legislators on Sunday, the Tasnim news agency reported.

According to the report, the statement follows the IAEA’s demand on Friday for an answer regarding whether Tehran intended to extend the monitoring agreement, which was set to expire on May 24, but was extended until June 24.

The agreement enabled the IAEA to collect data on Iran’s nuclear activities, softening an Iranian decision to halt certain inspection measures connected to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), the 2015 nuclear deal from which former US president Donald Trump withdrew in 2018.

During a press conference on Friday in Paris reported on by Reuters, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that Iran’s failure to cooperate with the IAEA “remains a serious concern.”