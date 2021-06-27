Report: British Home Secretary Believes London Police Should Have Done More to Stop Antisemitic Car Convoys

Britain’s Home Secretary Priti Patel reportdly feels that the London Metropolitan Police Commissioner, Cressida Dick, should have done more to stop convoys of cars that have recently driven through Jewish neighborhoods, with passengers shouting antisemitic abuse and violent threats.

The convoys featured antisemites shrieking abuse from loudspeakers and threatening to rape Jewish women, amid an eruption of antisemitic violence worldwide accompanying Israel’s 11-day conflict with Hamas in May.

The Daily Mail reported that a source close to Home Secretary Priti Patel claimed she “is not happy with the Commissioner on this issue and has repeatedly made her view clear that more should have been done to stop the convoys.”

Another source said, “These antisemitic incidents were designed to intimidate Jewish people. Clearly Priti was concerned about the impact.”

A source within Scotland Yard disagreed, saying the police’s response to the convoys was “robust.”

The British police have the authority to prevent or contain protests if there is a serious threat of violence or intimidation of others.