Filmmaker Quentin Tarantino: Using Israel as Backdrop for a Movie Would be ‘Fantastic’

Director Quentin Tarantino did not rule out shooting his next and final movie in Israel during his appearance Friday on “Real Time with Bill Maher.”

The 58-year-old is currently living in Tel Aviv with his wife, Israeli model and actress Daniella Pick, and their 15-month-old son Leo. Maher asked the “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” director about potentially choosing Israel as the location for a film especially since the country, as Maher joked, is “the revenge capital of the world” and Tarantino’s films often revolve around revenge, such as 1994’s “Pulp Fiction.”

Tarantino said that while he would stay away from making a film about the political climate in Israel, “if you actually shoot a movie in Jerusalem, there’s no place you can put the camera that you’re not capturing something fantastic. You have a rooftop restaurant scene, and you just see this sea of domes and magnificent architecture just going on for miles and miles and miles.”

Earlier in the interview Tarantino, who published a novel to accompany “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” admitted to Maher that he missed his home in Los Angeles while he was in Tel Aviv for a year during the COVID-19 pandemic. He also noted that although Israel is “really, really tiny,” Tel Aviv and Los Angeles have similarities, such as their weather and “vibe.” He later talked about the experience of having to hide in bomb shelters with his family during Operation Guardian of the Walls, the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

Related coverage Israeli Actress Shira Haas Says Battling Cancer at Age 3 Helped Her Connect to Terminally-Ill Character in ‘Asia’ Israeli actress Shira Haas was able to get into the mindset of a character suffering from a degenerative motor disease...

Maher spent much of the interview trying to dissuade the “Kill Bill” director from retiring, which the director plans to do after one last movie. Tarantino tried to explain his decision to Maher, saying, “I know film history and from here on in, directors do not get better.”

He added, “I don’t have a reason that I would want to say out loud that’s going to win any argument in a court of public opinion or Supreme Court or anything like that, but at the same time, working for 30 years, doing as many movies as I’ve done, that’s a long career. That’s a really long career, and I’ve given it everything that I have. Every single solitary thing that I have.” Watch Quentin Tarantino’s appearance on “Real Time with Ball Maher” below: