Former US Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney Tweets That ‘Zionists’ Did 9/11

Former US Congresswoman Cynthia McKinney, who has long been noted for antisemitic and conspiratorial statements, tweeted on Monday that “Zionists” committed the September 11, 2001 terror attacks.

McKinney — who served in Congress from 1993-2003 and 2005-2007 as a Democratic Representative from Georgia — posted an image to Twitter on Monday showing the twin towers of the World Trade Center ablaze on 9/11, presented as a jigsaw puzzle.

Over the words “the final piece of the puzzle,” a hand inserts the last piece, forming the words “Zionists did it.”

The Final Piece of the Puzzle . . . pic.twitter.com/OCmpB9d6A0 — Cynthia McKinney PhD (@cynthiamckinney) June 28, 2021

It was not the first time McKinney has engaged in antisemitism.

In May 2020, she posted several Holocaust denying tweets. Linking to an article from the Israeli daily Haaretz that explored the issue of how the number of victims of the Holocaust was calculated, she commented, “So, the figure wasn’t six million after all?? What about those punished and even imprisoned for saying so?? Is this a ‘You can’t say, but I can’ kind of thing??”

After criticism from commenters, McKinney responded by saying, “Haaretz writes, ‘According to Yad Vashem’s estimates, once the double listings are removed, the database contains about 4.8 million names.’ I post. Message to me: ‘What turned you into an anti-Jewish bigot and Holocaust denier? You’re a piece of s**t.’”

The article in fact did not say the 4.8 million names were the final tally of victims, only that the names of the rest are likely to remain unknown.

McKinney also has a long history of anti-Israel activities, including participating in two attempts to breach the Israeli naval blockade of the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip.

The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) has said that McKinney has accused Israel of genocide; referred to the pro-Israel lobby as a “ruthless” entity that “rears its ugly head in too many facets of life in this country, particularly political life” and engineered her political defeats; and personally met with representatives of Hezbollah and Hamas.

She also referred to US President Donald Trump as a “Zionist puppet.”