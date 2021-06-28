Monday, June 28th | 18 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

World’s Leading Children’s Book Authors Group Apologizes Over Condemnation of Antisemitism

US Defends Strikes in Iraq, Syria; Iran-Backed Militias Vow Revenge

‘Hostility from All Directions’: National Report Confirms Rise in German Antisemitism Fueled by Pandemic

US and Israel in Talks for PM Bennett to Meet Biden in Washington in July: Report

It’s Not Anti-Israel, It’s Antisemitic

Israeli Actress Shira Haas Says Battling Cancer at Age 3 Helped Her Connect to Terminally-Ill Character in ‘Asia’

How Many Gaza Palestinians Were Killed by Hamas Rockets in May?

TripActions Seizing Fintech Opportunity After COVID-19 Pivot

South Korea to Develop ‘Iron Dome’-Style Defense System to Counter North’s Artillery

Examining Meyer Lansky on Film

June 28, 2021 11:00 am
0

The Day After Lebanon Implodes

avatar by Eyal Zisser / Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Opinion

Posters of Hezbollah’s flag and the terrorist group’s leader, Hassan Nasrallah, in Beirut. Photo: Al Aan Arabic Television via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah’s latest speech had little to do with his usual anti-Israel propaganda. He also barely made mention of the fact that his longtime ally Ebrahim Raisi was elected president of Iran, nor was his speech rife with the usual calls for Arabs worldwide to support Hamas and fight for Jerusalem.

Friday’s address focused on domestic issues in Lebanon—the water and power supplies, petrol rations and food stamps. Lebanon, you see, is in a freefall, and it is threatening to take Hezbollah and Nasrallah down with it.

For the past few years, Lebanon has been plagued with an insurmountable political crisis that has prevented the formation of a government. It was also hit by a dire financial crisis that has left it bankrupt. Banks have shuttered, food has become scarce, hospitals are unable to care for patients and now the military is struggling to provide its troops with the necessary supplies.

The impending collapse of the state systems on which Hezbollah relies poses a huge problem for the Shi’ite terrorist group, in more ways than one.

After two decades of effective rule in Lebanon, many Lebanese hold Hezbollah responsible for the country’s woes, especially over its ties to Iran and the shady alliance with Syrian President Bashar Assad—moves that have placed Lebanon at odds with (now reluctant) Gulf and Western donors.

Related coverage

June 28, 2021 12:29 pm
0

It’s Not Anti-Israel, It’s Antisemitic

In May 2021, the world witnessed a sharp escalation in the Palestinian-Israeli conflict that was partly triggered by a ...

Even Shi’ites in Lebanon—Nasrallah’s natural allies—demand answers, and together, this is enough to curb Hezbollah’s activities and force it to maintain the calm along the Lebanon-Israel border.

Nevertheless, leaders in the Middle East never hold back on military investments. Rulers and regimes in the Middle East are also unwilling to shelve their dreams and messianic ideology simply to avoid economic hardship for their people.

This is also true for Iran and Hamas, which continue to invest their money in fighting against Israel rather than in improving the living conditions of their people.

Hezbollah has invested hundreds of millions of dollars over the past decade in fighting alongside Assad in Syria—losing thousands of operatives in the process. It later invested hundreds of millions of dollars in digging cross-border tunnels into Israeli territory, only to have them discovered and destroyed by the Israel Defense Forces.

Now, Hezbollah is pouring funds into developing precision-guided missiles. This endeavor represents a major threat to Israel; Hezbollah’s missile arsenal puts Hamas’s to shame. We can, of course, hope that the 15-year calm along the northern border persists and that Hezbollah’s missiles rust away, but Israel would be wise to undermine this effort sooner rather than later.

Eyal Zisser is a lecturer in the Middle East History Department at Tel Aviv University.

This article first appeared in Israel Hayom.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.