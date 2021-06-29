Tuesday, June 29th | 19 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Far-Right GOP Congressman Paul Gosar to Appear With Holocaust Denier Nick Fuentes at Fundraiser

Romanian Police ID Group of Minors in Synagogue Vandalism Reported on Eve of WW2 Pogrom Anniversary

US Secretary of State Blinken Welcomes Opening of Israeli Embassy in UAE

Despite Presence of ‘Large and Influential’ American Jewish Community, US-Poland Relations Remain Solid, Deputy Foreign Minister Claims

Media Outlets Bury the Killing of Palestinian Human Rights Activist

48-Year-Old Israeli MMA Fighter Beats Opponent in Record Three Seconds After Two Fighters Back Out

‘Scientific American’: A Publishing Home for Anti-Israel Hate and Propaganda

Palestinian Journalists Turn Against the PA

Israel’s Otonomo and AWS to Accelerate Vehicle Data-Based Innovation Through

US Seizes Dozens of Iranian, Terrorist-Sponsored Anti-Israel Media Outlets

June 29, 2021 12:26 pm
0

Media Outlets Bury the Killing of Palestinian Human Rights Activist

avatar by Adam Levick

Opinion

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas holds a map while speaking during a Security Council meeting at the UN headquarters in New York, Feb. 11, 2020. Photo: Reuters / Shannon Stapleton.

On June 24th, Nizar Banat, a Palestinian human rights activist and critic of the Palestinian Authority (PA), died after Palestinian security forces arrested and brutally beat him. Family members who witnessed the arrest said he was viciously beaten for eight minutes with batons, before police dragged him off.

Banat, a candidate in the parliamentary elections called off earlier this year, had harshly criticized the PA over its corruption, authoritarianism, and human rights violations. The day after his death, mass protests erupted at the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem and on the streets of Hebron, in which Palestinians expressed their rage over the killing.

On that same day, Amnesty International published a report on the beating death.

But also on that day, Amnesty published a predictably one-sided report on alleged “human rights violations” by Israeli police and security forces last month during the riots and violence that erupted in Jerusalem and in mixed Arab-Jewish cities throughout the country.

The Guardian published an article uncritically amplifying the Amnesty report on Israeli violations — while burying the killing of Banat at the very bottom of the piece.

The June 24th report, by Middle East correspondent Bethan McKernan, titled “Amnesty: ‘catalogue of violations’ by Israeli police against Palestinians,“ focuses entirely on Israel’s alleged violations until, 12 paragraphs down, finally pivoting to the Palestinian activist’s killing.

As of this writing, there is no stand-alone article or op-ed in the Guardian about Banat’s killing or its aftermath, despite the fact that it’s a developing story with new protests breaking out in the PA throughout the weekend.

Here’s a current snapshot of the ‘Palestinian Territories’ page of The Guardian, showing articles since June 21st:

The Guardian’s editorial decision to bury the extra-judicial killing of a Palestinian human rights activist represents yet another example of how little regard the media outlet has for the rights of Palestinians when Israel can’t be blamed.

Adam Levick serves co-editor of CAMERA UK – an affiliate of the Committee for Accuracy in Middle East Reporting in America (CAMERA), where a version of this article first appeared.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.