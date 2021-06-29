Tuesday, June 29th | 19 Tammuz 5781

June 29, 2021 1:36 pm
US Secretary of State Blinken Welcomes Opening of Israeli Embassy in UAE

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid applauds as a plaque is revealed during an inauguration ceremony of Israel’s embassy in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates June 29, 2021. Shlomi Amsalem/Government Press Office (GPO)/Handout via REUTERS

i24 News – US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement welcomed Tuesday’s official opening of the Israeli Embassy in the United Arab Emirates’ (UAE) capital of Abu Dhabi.

“Foreign Minister [Yair] Lapid’s trip, the first to the UAE by an Israeli Foreign Minister, and the opening of the first Israeli Embassy in a Gulf state are significant for Israel, the UAE, and the broader region,” Blinken said.

“The United States will continue to work with Israel and the UAE as we strengthen all aspects of our partnerships and work to create a more peaceful, secure, and prosperous future for all the peoples of the Middle East.”

Lapid, who also serves as Israel’s alternate prime minister, called the inauguration of embassy’s Israel in Abu Dhabi “historic” in a speech during his official visit to the Gulf state.

Lapid arrived at the inauguration ceremony with Israel’s envoy to the UAE, Eitan Na’eh, and UAE Minister of Culture and Development, Noura Al Kaabi.

The ceremony was hosted by UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

Israel’s foreign minister will also travel to Dubai for the official openings of Israel’s consulate and his country’s pavilion at the World Expo.

Israel established diplomatic relations with the UAE last September when the Abraham Accords were signed during a White House ceremony.

