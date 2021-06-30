Actress Debra Messing Defends Former Officer at Children’s Book Authors Group Who Resigned Over Antisemitism Statement Row

Actress Debra Messing voiced support on Tuesday for a Black Jewish woman who recently resigned from her position as diversity officer of an international organization for children’s book authors and illustrators over a statement condemning antisemitism and its aftermath.

“April Powers must be given her job back,” tweeted the former “Will and Grace” star, who is Jewish. “This cannot go unchallenged. Condemning hate against Jews is NOT Islamophobic NOR Anti-Palestinian. If you think it is, you have a prejudice against Jews.”

Powers was the first person to hold the title of chief equity and inclusion officer at the Society of Children’s Book Writers and Illustrators (SCBWI), the only worldwide professional organization for children’s book authors and illustrators. She introduced herself as Jewish in a welcome video when she started her position in June 2020 and spoke a few words of Hebrew in the clip.

On June 10, she published a statement on the SCBWI Facebook page that denounced the rise in antisemitism and hate crimes against Jews. The statement noted that “Jewish people have the right to life, safety, and freedom from scapegoating and fear. No person should be at risk because of their heritage, religion, disability, or whom they love.” She also invited people to join SCBWI “in not looking away and in speaking out against all forms of hate, including antisemitism.”

Related coverage Gal Gadot Welcomes Third Daughter, Shares Photo of Now Family-of-Five Israeli actress Gal Gadot gave birth to her third daughter, named Daniella, the "Wonder Woman" star announced on Instagram Tuesday. The...

While many thanked SCBWI for speaking publicly about antisemitism, the statement was also met with some protest over its lack of discussion of Islamophobia and bigotry against Palestinians, followed by backlash to the group’s blocking of one of those critics’ posts.

On Sunday, SCBWI Executive Director Lin Oliver published an apology, saying: “I would like to apologize to everyone in the Palestinian community who felt unrepresented, silenced, or marginalized. SCBWI acknowledges the pain our actions have caused to our Muslim and Palestinian members and hope that we can heal from this moment.”

Oliver also apologized to the Palestinian-American writer whose comments about the original SCBWI statement had been removed and announced Powers’ resignation — who included her own apology for removing both “anti-Palestinian and anti-Israeli posts.”

“I neglected to address the rise in Islamophobia, and deeply regret that omission. As someone who is vehemently against Islamophobia and hate speech of any kind, I understand that intention is not impact and I am sorry,” Powers continued. “While this doesn’t fix the pain and disappointment that you feel by my mishandling of this moment, I hope you will accept my sincerest apologies and resignation from the SCBWI.”

Powers issued another statement on Tuesday, on her personal Facebook page, thanking supporters during what she described as a “terrifying moment for me and my family.” She also said, “for clarity, the SCBWI did not fire me or ask me to resign.”

“There are good, kind people who work and volunteer there, many of whom are from marginalized, minority, or underrepresented backgrounds (including Jewish) themselves-who have also been harassed and trolled relentlessly,” she added. “While there is certainly more to this story, particularly horrific unmasked antisemitism outside of the SCBWI, I cannot comment further at this time other than to say I chose to resign because of the distraction this was causing. Your words and actions in support mean the world to me. Thank you. Thank you.”