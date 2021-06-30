Wednesday, June 30th | 20 Tammuz 5781

June 30, 2021 10:04 am
Israel’s Rafael Unveils Sea Breaker Long-Range Missile System

avatar by i24 News

A rendering of the precision-guided, long-range, autonomous Sea Breaker missile system. Photo: Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

i24 News – Israeli defense technology company Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has unveiled the “Sea Breaker” long-range missile system capable of hitting targets at a distance of186 miles.

The fifth-generation autonomous, precision-guided missile can be launched from naval platforms at sea or from ground-based launchers.

“Sea Breaker was developed in order to fill an operational gap in maritime dominance and deep land strike systems ‒ all in a single platform,” Rafael’s website states.

The system is equipped with an advanced IIR (Imaging Infra-Red) seeker, making it capable of hitting stationary or moving targets day or night in all weather conditions.

June 30, 2021 9:27 am
Israel Ranks Among Strongest Global Cyber Powers

JNS.org - Israel is one of the strongest nations when it comes to cyber capabilities, according to a report published...

Sea Breaker is a “naval and artillery unit-force-multiplier,” Rafael said in a statement, adding that the system utilizes Rafael’s “legacy of high-end precision-guided solutions.”

A video released by Rafael shows a simulated launching from a ship and a vehicle, demonstrating the missile’s agility. The video shows how the missile can fly at low altitudes, following the terrain or skimming the water, evading enemy detection systems and hitting high-value targets with maximum force and precision.

