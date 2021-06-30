Wednesday, June 30th | 20 Tammuz 5781

June 30, 2021 8:59 am
US Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Press Lebanon to Disarm Hezbollah

avatar by JNS.org

A supporter of Lebanon’s Hezbollah gestures as he holds a Hezbollah flag in Marjayoun, Lebanon May 7, 2018. REUTERS/Aziz Taher/File Photo

JNS.org – A bipartisan bill aimed at pressuring the government of Lebanon to disarm paramilitary groups such as the Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist organization within its borders was introduced in the US House of Representatives on Tuesday.

The bill, called the “Strategic Lebanon Security Reporting Act,” requires the State Department to put together a strategy to help Lebanon implement UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which calls for the disarming of armed groups along the Israeli-Lebanese border. Resolution 1701 was agreed on after the 2006 Lebanon War.

The bill was introduced in the House by Reps. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) and Lee Zeldin (R-NY)

“Having been to the Israeli-Lebanese border, I’ve seen the rockets aimed at Israel and I understand the importance of curbing Hezbollah’s presence and impact in Lebanon,” Luria said in a news release.

