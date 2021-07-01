Thursday, July 1st | 21 Tammuz 5781

July 1, 2021 12:59 pm
IDF Soldier Stabbed, Gun Stolen in Jordan Valley Attack; Suspect Arrested

The Jordan Valley. Photo: Юкатан via Wikimedia Commons.

JNS.org – An Israeli soldier was stabbed and her weapon was stolen on Thursday near a military base in the Jordan Valley, according to the Israel Defense Forces. The suspect was apprehended a short while after the attack and the weapon was recovered, the military said.

The suspect approached the soldier near the Nevo base and attempted to snatch her weapon, the IDF said in a statement. When she resisted, she was stabbed in the back. The suspect then fled with the weapon, the military said.

IDF forces then went on a chase, quickly apprehended the suspect and recovered the weapon.

The soldier was treated on the scene and evacuated to a hospital in moderate condition for further treatment.

