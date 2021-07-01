Philadelphia City Council Approves Hearing Over Food Truck Festival That Disinvited Israeli Vendor, ‘Mishandled’ Antisemitic Threats

A Philadelphia City Council resolution has authorized an investigation into an incident involving an Israeli food truck that was disinvited from a local food festival, which was subsequently cancelled following outrage.

The June 24 resolution allows the city’s Committee on Commerce and Economic Development to hold a hearing about Moshava’s exclusion from the “Taste of Home” food festival, and to “raise awareness of a recent rise in antisemitism, and discuss best practices for organizations and cultural event planners facing similar situations in the future.”

“Taste of Home” was scheduled for Sunday, June 20, in Philadelphia, and was organized by the local non-profits Eat Up the Borders (EUTB) and Sunflower Philly. On June 19, Moshava, which serves Israeli cuisine, announced on social media that it was disinvited from participating in the food festival due to antisemitic threats of violence and protests that organizers of the event had received regarding the truck’s presence. After organizers were lambasted for disinviting Moshava, the entire food festival was called off, while EUTB apologized for cancelling the Israeli vendor’s involvement in the event.

The resolution noted that while Moshava does not believe the decision of the event’s organizers stemmed from antisemitism, “an Israeli vendor was excluded from a public event at a moment where antisemitic incidents have been on the rise in the United States.”

Related coverage ‘They Teach You to Hate’: Iranian Athletes Share Traumatizing Experiences of Being Forced to Forfeit Matches With Israeli Opponents Iranian athletes who fled their home country and now live in exile have shared with CNN Sport details of their...

“Threats to the safety of this event based on the presence of an Israeli food truck are antisemitic,” the resolution stated. “When we consider that Moshava and the festival itself were threatened for an Israeli food truck’s participation in the festival, the broader context of violence against Jews is essential context. The mishandling of concerns of protest and aggression by organizers of the ‘A Taste of Home’ event, in addition to mismanaged communications with Moshava, the other participants of the event and the public highlights the need to discuss and present new best practices for these types of cultural events.

“The Philadelphia Commission on Human Relations has agreed to do a full review of this specific situation.”

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) Philadelphia/Southern New Jersey said in a released statement on June 25 that it commends the City Council’s decision to investigate the incident.