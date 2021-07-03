Saturday, July 3rd | 23 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

IAEA Deputy Head to Visit Iran for ‘Routine’ Matters – Iranian Envoy

Saudi Arabia Bans Entry from UAE, Vietnam, Ethiopia and Afghanistan

Iran Denies Links to Attacks on US Forces in Iraq, Syria

Iran at Risk of Fifth COVID-19 Wave as Delta Variant Spreads

Europe to Hold First Jewish LGBT+ Pride with Prayers and Debate

400 New York University Affiliates Join Faculty Group in Boycott of Tel Aviv Campus

Incendiary Balloon Launched From Gaza Causes Fire in Southern Israel

Hundreds Join Sderot Race Honoring Six-Year-Old Victim of Gaza War: ‘He Would Be Very Moved by the Caring of the People of Israel’

CUNY Law School Dean Defends ‘Free Speech Rights’ of Pro-Palestinian Activist at Center of IDF Sweatshirt Row

Brother of Rabbi Stabbed in Boston Says ‘Can’t See How It Wasn’t’ Antisemitic Attack: ‘He Only Wanted to Harm and Kill Him’

July 3, 2021 9:52 am
0

Iran Denies Links to Attacks on US Forces in Iraq, Syria

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Iranian Ambassador to the United Nations Majid Takht-Ravanchi speaks to the media outside Security Council chambers at the U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., June 24, 2019. Photo: REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Iran denied on Saturday US accusations that Tehran supported attacks on US forces in Iraq and Syria, and condemned US airstrikes on Iranian-backed militants there, state media reported.

On Tuesday, the United States told the UN Security Council that it targeted Iran-backed militia in Syria and Iraq with airstrikes to deter the militants and Tehran from conducting or supporting further attacks on US personnel or facilities.

But Iran’s UN envoy, Majid Takht Ravanchi, said: “Any claim to attribute to Iran… any attack carried out against American personnel or facilities in Iraq is factually wrong and void of the minimum requirements of authenticity and reliability,” according to the official news agency IRNA.

Under Article 51 of the United Nations Charter, the 15-member Security Council must immediately be informed of any action that states take in self-defense against armed attack.

Related coverage

July 3, 2021 2:30 pm
0

IAEA Deputy Head to Visit Iran for ‘Routine’ Matters – Iranian Envoy

The deputy head of the United Nations nuclear watchdog IAEA is to visit Iran for "routine" matters and no talks...

Washington told the United Nations that the airstrikes hit facilities used by militia blamed for an escalating series of drone and rocket attacks against US forces in Iraq.

But Ravanchi said: “The U.S. argument that such attacks were conducted to deter… Iran and the so-called Iran-backed militia groups from conducting or supporting further attacks… has no factual or legal ground, as it is founded on mere fabrication as well as arbitrary interpretation of Article 51.”

“The attacks by the United States are conducted in flagrant violation of international law,” Ravanchi said in a letter, quoted by IRNA.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.