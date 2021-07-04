How the Jewish Brand Is Getting Squeezed From Two Sides

JNS.org – In the midst of an alarming rise in antisemitism, it’s easy to overlook that the Jewish brand in America has been an extraordinary success story. Jews are deeply engaged with American society, from politics to academia to media to science to spirituality to civic leadership. Jewish culture has greatly contributed to American culture in areas such as literature, movies, television, arts, music, theater, and comedy. And Jews have been at the forefront of social justice and progressive activism.

It’s not a coincidence, then, that as recently as 2014, according to a Pew survey, Jews were the most popular religious group in America.

So, what happened? Why does it feel as if this great Jewish brand is suddenly getting tarnished?

For one thing, recent societal currents have given Jew-haters a double jackpot — they can now squeeze the Jewish brand from two sides, both of which reinforce antisemitic tropes. On one side, Jew-haters characterize Jews as the ultimate example of “white privilege,” one of the more derogatory terms in today’s America. And on the other, they’re linking Jews with the Jewish state of Israel, which they malign as a conniving, colonialist, oppressive entity that steals land.

