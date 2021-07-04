Israel Hits Hamas Targets in Gaza in Response to Ongoing Arson Attacks

JNS.org – Israeli warplanes struck Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip early on Saturday morning in response to the launch of airborne incendiary devices into Israeli territory, the IDF reported.

The strikes targeted a weapons-manufacturing facility and a rocket-launching site, according to the report.

During the Israeli attack, small-arms fire was directed from Gaza at nearby Israeli towns and settlements, according to Israeli public broadcaster Kan.

The Israeli strikes came after the third consecutive day of fires in the western Negev sparked by arson attacks from Gaza, according to Hebrew media. The fires were quickly extinguished by firefighters, aided by Jewish National Fund-Keren Kayemeth LeYisrael, which maintains its own firefighting services.

