July 4, 2021 5:01 pm
0

Jewish Man Subjected to Antisemitic Abuse Twice in One Hour on London Public Transportation

Algemeiner Staff

A man screaming antisemitic abuse at a Jewish man on a London bus, July 3, 2021. Photo: Twitter.

A Jewish man was subjected to antisemitic abuse and death threats twice within one hour on London public transportation, his brother revealed on social media.

Shlomie Liberow tweeted on Saturday, “My brother [who is visibly Jewish] was attacked on the 113 bus, heading in direction of Oxford Circus, London at 11:33PM and threatened to ‘slit his throat for Palestine.’”

“Will anything be done about this rampant #Antisemitism?” he asked.

“Identifiably Jewish people face extreme racism on a daily occurrence,” he added.

The tweet was accompanied by a video showing a clearly hysterical and hateful man screaming antisemitic epithets and then banging violently on the bus door.

Liberow added that the man had threatened to slit his brother’s throat and “shank him.”

Liberow then posted, “An hour prior, he had another antisemitic encounter” on the subway.

The video showed a group of youths making antisemitic remarks on an escalator.

“How proud I am to be English tonight where someone visibly jewish can not use public transport without hearing ‘I [f***ing] hate the jews,’” Liberow said. “So depressing…”

He asserted that such incidents are “typical experiences for someone wearing religious garb on public transport in London.”

An official from Transport for London tweeted in response that they were “really sorry to hear that this has happened on a London Bus. So that this can be looked into, please ask your brother to contact the Metropolitan police service as soon as possible.”

Liberow told the Daily Mail, “Walking in the street or using public transport when visibly Jewish, such as by wearing a kippah, is likely to invite abuse.”

“This happens all the time to friends and is rather normal, but seems to have increased in recent times,” he said. “The issue is historic police inaction means it’s often unreported.”

