July 4, 2021 11:38 am
0

Report: UN Agrees to Disburse Qatari Funds in Gaza

avatar by i24 News

A United Nations vehicle follows a fuel tanker as it arrives at the Gaza power plant, in the central Gaza Strip, Oct. 9, 2018. Photo: Reuters / Ibraheem Abu Mustafa.

i24 News – The United Nations has agreed to act as the broker for the distribution of Qatari funds in the Gaza Strip, according to a report published in a Palestinian newspaper on Sunday.

Citing unnamed sources, the Al-Quds newspaper claimed that Israel was on board with the move, as long as the money was not diverted to the Hamas terrorist group, which controls the coastal enclave, reported the Times of Israel (TOI).

Sources with knowledge of Hamas’ response said that the terrorist group was similarly sanguine about using the UN, and did not mind as long as the funds were distributed.

The UN’s Middle East envoy Tor Wennesland held recent meetings in both Qatar and Israel during which he announced the global body would give out the money.

The funds will be routed through the Palestinian Monetary Authority in Ramallah, the internationally recognized Palestinian Authority’s seat of government, and not through banks or post offices controlled by Hamas, according to the Palestinian sources, reports TOI.

The news came as Israeli air force jets responded to repeated incendiary balloon launches Friday and Saturday, which set multiple fires across Israel’s south. Despite the uptick in activity, the Egyptian-brokered ceasefire still holds.

