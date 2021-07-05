Israeli Model Set to Star in New Music Video From Latin Singer Maluma Alongside Scott Disick

Monday, July 5th | 26 Tammuz 5781

July 5, 2021 3:53 pm
avatar by Shiryn Ghermezian

Eden Fines on the cover of the May 2020 issue of Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam. Photo: ITM Models.

Israeli model Eden Fines will be featured in a new music video from Latin pop singer Maluma, it was announced Monday during the Israeli television show “Good Evening with Guy Pines.”

The Yemenite-Turkish model flew to Miami in June to film scenes for the music video, in she will play part of a love triangle with Maluma and his friend, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star Scott Disick.

Fines, who is studying naturopathy, has been featured on the covers of Harper’s Bazaar Vietnam, Glamour Bulgaria and Cosmopolitan Mexico. She previously starred in Israeli singer Moshe Peretz’s music video for “Caramela,” and was on the Israeli reality show “It Girls.”

This is not the first time that Maluma has included an Israeli model in one of his music videos. In 2019, Rishon Lezion native Neta Alchimister starred in the music video for his song “HP.”

