Monday, July 5th | 25 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Nordic Fund KLP Disinvests From 16 Israeli Firms Over Settlement Ties

Settlement Agreed to Release Ship That Blocked Suez Canal

Collapsed Florida Condo Demolished Ahead of Storm, Search to Resume

In First Phone Call, Bennett Thanks Putin for Russia’s Role in ‘Regional Stability’

Israeli Defense Minister: ‘We Are Ready to Act’ to Help Lebanon

Record Number of Women to Become Officers With Israel’s Border Police

Israel Says Negotiating Pfizer Surplus With Other Countries

Jewish Former Roommate Took Out Restraining Order After Being Attacked by ‘Very Antisemitic’ Man Who Stabbed Boston Rabbi

As Israeli Forests ‘Burned Again and Again’ by Gaza Fire Balloons, Algorithm Helps Satellites See Through Smoke

Anti-Israel Item Before Largest US Teacher’s Union Overwhelmingly Defeated at Assembly

July 5, 2021 10:03 am
0

Nordic Fund KLP Disinvests From 16 Israeli Firms Over Settlement Ties

avatar by JNS.org

The logo of Bezeq, Israel’s largest telecom group, is seen outside its headquarters in Tel Aviv, June 21, 2017. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen / File.

JNS.org – Norway’s largest pension fund, KLP, announced on Monday that it was disinvesting from 16 companies connected with Israeli settlements in Judea and Samaria, including Motorola and Israeli telecom giant Bezeq.

Following a “thorough assessment” of a list of companies involved in the settlements published last year by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, KLP has sold shares and bonds in these firms worth approximately $32 million, the fund said in a statement.

The affected companies are: Alstom; Shtrom Group; Electra; Bank Hapoalim; Bank Leumi; First International Bank Israel; Israel Discount Bank; Mizrahi Tefahot Bank; Altice Europe; Bezeq; Cellcom Israel; Partner Communications; Delek Group; Energix-Renewable Energies; Paz Oil Co.; and Motorola Solutions.

“Our assessment is that there is an unacceptable risk that the excluded companies will contribute to the violation of human rights in war and conflict situations through their connection to the Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank,” said senior KLP investment analyst Kiran Aziz.

Related coverage

July 5, 2021 9:47 am
0

Settlement Agreed to Release Ship That Blocked Suez Canal

The owners and insurers of the Ever Given container ship that blocked the Suez Canal in March said on Sunday...

KLP had contacted the affected companies to attempt to “establish a dialogue” before deciding to disinvest, but the companies failed to respond, said Aziz.

“We always want to have a dialogue with the companies, to influence them through our ownership,” she said, adding that when that influence “did not yield results,” KLP chose to exclude the companies.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.