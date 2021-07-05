Monday, July 5th | 25 Tammuz 5781

Palestinian Woman Jailed for 30 Months for Aiding Hezbollah

July 5, 2021 12:23 pm
Palestinian Woman Jailed for 30 Months for Aiding Hezbollah

avatar by i24 News

Yasmin Jaber (right), a Jerusalem resident arrested for allegedly aiding Hezbollah and Iran. Photo: Shin Bet.

i24 News – An Israeli court sentenced a Palestinian east Jerusalem resident to two-and-a-half years in prison, probation, and a fine after finding her guilty of aiding the Lebanese Iranian-proxy terrorist group Hezbollah over a period of years.

Yasmin Jaber was granted a plea bargain in which she admitted to charges of association with a foreign agent, membership of a terrorist organization, and other terrorism-related charges, reported Israel Hayom.

According to the indictment, Jaber was accused of being in contact with two separate Hezbollah operatives and that she traveled to Beirut — in both 2015 and 2016 — in contravention of Israeli law.

Jaber could have faced a much stiffer penalty than she received, however. The Jerusalem District Court judge handed down a more lenient sentence because the Palestinian woman had admitted her wrongdoing, took responsibility for her actions, and did not have a previous criminal record.

The court sentenced Jaber to 30 months in prison starting August 4, as well as 12 months of probation and an NIS 5,000 ($1,500) fine.

The Shin Bet alleged in August 2020 that a Hezbollah operative had recruited Jaber at a 2015 conference and encouraged her to co-opt other east Jerusalemites to the cause.

It also claimed that she traveled to Turkey’s largest city, Istanbul, to meet her Hezbollah handlers and continued to communicate with them via social media, particularly Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

Jaber’s family denies that she aided Hezbollah.

