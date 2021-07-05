Monday, July 5th | 25 Tammuz 5781

July 5, 2021 10:28 am
Rivlin Presents Israel Defense Prize for Final Time as President

avatar by i24 News and Algemeiner Staff

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz and President Reuven Rivlin present the Israel Security Award to a representative from one of the four project winners in Jerusalem on July 5, 2021. Photo: Ariel Hermoni (Ministry of Defense)

i24 News – Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Monday presented the Israel Defense Prize for the last time while in office before his seven-year term ends on July 9.

The ceremony at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem saw four projects awarded the top prize given annually by the country’s defense establishment.

The winning projects were developed by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Mossad, Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency), the Defense Ministry and Israeli defense industries.

Addressing the recipients, Rivlin expressed his appreciation “for the innovative and sophisticated developments and systems that justify this award.”

“It is the people behind the technology that are the most important – without the people and their values, no innovative technology can protect us,” Rivlin continued. “It is your spirits and belief in the righteousness of your missions that make you, my dears, the best.”

Rivlin was joined at the ceremony by Defense Minister Benny Gantz, Chief of the General Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi, and Director General of the Defense Ministry, Maj. Gen. (Res.) Amir Eshel.

According to the Defense Ministry, the Israel Defense Prize was conceived by the country’s first prime minister, David Ben-Gurion, who wanted to recognize the contributions to Israel’s security by the people involved in research and development projects.

The prize was named after the late Eliyahu Golomb, former commander of the Hagana defense organization.

Past winning projects include the Uzi weapon and the Iron Dome missile defense system.

