Tuesday, July 6th | 26 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

French Court Orders Twitter to Provide Details on Efforts to Tackle Hate Speech

Biden Admin Sought ‘Quiet’ Diplomatic Approach During Israel-Hamas Conflict, Says US Official

Government of Ontario to Fund New Education Programs Targeting ‘Blight’ of Antisemitism in Schools

New Iranian Plans to ‘Escalate’ Uranium Enrichment Draw ‘Grave Concern’ From France, Germany, UK Foreign Ministers

Stabbing of Chabad Rabbi in Boston Is Not ‘Fit To Print’ in New York Times

UK Jews Fear New Brexit-Related Trading Protocol Will Cut Supply of Kosher Meat to Community in Northern Ireland

Ministry of Defense Taps VCs to Fund Weapons Development

PM Bennett Seeks to Energize Israeli Economy by Slashing Regulations

After ‘Mixed Signals’ From Morocco Over Normalization, Israeli Foreign Ministry Chief Heads to Rabat for Talks

Diagnosing Ilhan Omar’s Antisemitic Disease

July 6, 2021 5:57 pm
0

French Court Orders Twitter to Provide Details on Efforts to Tackle Hate Speech

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

The Twitter App loads on an iPhone in this illustration photograph taken in Los Angeles, California, U.S., July 22, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Blake

A French court has ordered Twitter to provide clear details on what it is doing to tackle hate speech, according to a court judgment obtained by Reuters, after several French lobby groups had asked Twitter to clamp down more on hateful content.

The court ruling, which was presided over by magistrate Fabrice Vert, said Twitter had to show within the next two months steps it was taking to tackle hate speech.

An official for Twitter in France declined any immediate comment on the matter, when asked about the verdict, which followed pressure from lobby groups including the UEJF French Jewish students association, SOS Racisme and SOS Homophobie.

Tech firms have been accused of doing far too little to address online abuse.

In May, Britain said a planned new law would see social media companies fined up to 10% of turnover or $25 million if they failed to stamp out online abuses such as racist hate crimes, while senior managers could also face criminal action.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.