Government of Ontario to Fund New Education Programs Targeting ‘Blight’ of Antisemitism in Schools

The Government of Ontario announced two new education programs on Monday to address growing antisemitism in Canadian public schools.

In a virtual press conference live-streamed on YouTube, Minister of Education Stephen Lecce said that the $327,000 initiative was an investment to “help us combat antisemitism in our homes, in our schools, and in communities right across Ontario.”

The programs — “Unpacking Intolerance: Equity and Diversity Training for Educators” and “Tour for Humanity Virtual Summer Camp” — will be supported by the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center for Holocaust Studies (FSWC). The initiative was prompted by persisting Jew-hatred in Ontario, Lecce said.

A recent report from the nonprofit B’nai Brith Canada revealed it had collected a record 250 antisemitic incidents during the month of May, including 61 violent episodes.

“The sad reality is that antisemitism still blights our communities,” Lecce said. “According to Statistics Canada, in 2019, there were 296 police-reported incidents targeting the Jewish population in Canada, the largest religious group.”

“Other reports have noted a record number of antisemitic incidents for the fourth consecutive year,” he continued. “It includes an 11% increase in anonymous online harassment, most of which advocated genocide and Holocaust denial, as well as other reports of vandalism and violence targeting Jewish people.”

Lecce said he was “pleased” to work with FSWC in creating the K-12 learning programs, educator training, and new resources for summer camps.

Michael Levitt, the group’s president and CEO, thanked the Ontario Government for “valuing education and for training students and teachers in ways to combat antisemitism, hate, and discrimination.”

“The programs will discuss the historical examples and include Holocaust survivors, who will courageously share their personal experiences in witnessing firsthand the consequences of hate and discrimination when left unchecked,” Levitt said.

MPP for Thornhill Gila Martow — who represents the largest Jewish community in Toronto — said the initiative would address growing concerns among her constituents.

“We need to have those discussions,” Martow said, “Why is there so much intolerance still? Not just to the Jewish community but of course to the Muslim community, indigenous communities, Asian communities. Is it coming from within other organized communities [that maybe] we need to help them so they can help us?”

Robin Martin, MPP for Eglinton, pointed to specific incidents like the recent vandalism against Jewish-owned businesses in Toronto.

“We also have to recognize that some groups are targeted more than others,” she said. “Unfortunately, our schools are not immune to this hatred or intolerance.”

Responding to the news in a press release, B’nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn said that “Antisemitic indoctrination in public schools is a grave threat to the Jewish community, and must be treated as such.”

“The Government of Ontario must make good on its commitment to fighting antisemitism,” he said, “[We] look forward to working with Queen’s Park to ensure that words are translated into action.”