Wednesday, July 7th | 27 Tammuz 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Ahmed Jibril, Founder of Pro-Syrian Palestinian Guerrilla Faction, Dies at 83

Restitution of Property Stolen During Holocaust is ‘Question of Dignity and Justice,’ Israeli Diplomat Tells Polish Senate Hearing

French Jewish Students Cheer ‘Landmark’ Win Against Twitter to Force Look at Hate Speech Efforts

Hamas Is Abusing Children, and the World Is Complicit

Washington State’s ‘Native Education’ Curriculum Attacks Israel in Grade School

Shin Bet Publishes Photo of Reuven Rivlin Disguised to Walk Incognito

How Drones Shaped Warfare — and Israel

US Jewish Group ‘Outraged’ by Activists Accusing IDF of Exploiting Surfside Disaster

Israel Aerospace Industries Signs MOU With Lockheed for Alliance on Air Defense

Gantz: Mideast on Verge of Arms Race if Iran Continues Path Towards Nukes

July 7, 2021 11:58 am
0

Israel Aerospace Industries Signs MOU With Lockheed for Alliance on Air Defense

avatar by JNS.org

The US and Israeli flags. Photo: Reuters / Amir Cohen.

JNS.org – Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Lockheed Martin announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Tuesday for joint collaboration in the field of integrated air- and missile-defense (IAMD) systems.

“Under this collaboration, the companies will explore potential joint opportunities in areas such as research and development, production, marketing and other activities,” the American and Israeli defense giants said in a statement.

They added that “both companies will establish an executive steering committee and working groups for the implementation of this MOU and cooperation.”

Boaz Levy, IAI president and CEO, called the development a “strategic agreement for us.”

Related coverage

July 7, 2021 12:28 pm
0

Shin Bet Publishes Photo of Reuven Rivlin Disguised to Walk Incognito

i24 News – As Israeli President Reuven Rivlin's seven-year term ended on Wednesday, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) released...

“Combining the development capabilities and the vast know-how of Lockheed Martin and IAI experience accumulated over the years in IAMD systems will create win-win opportunities for both sides,” he said.

Tim Cahill, senior vice president and head of global business development for Lockheed Martin, said his company aims “to expand our businesses around the world while delivering unmatched IAMD capabilities to our customers.”

Lockheed Martin employs around 114,000 around the world. IAI is one of Israel’s largest defense technology employers.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.