Israel Aerospace Industries Signs MOU With Lockheed for Alliance on Air Defense

JNS.org – Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) and Lockheed Martin announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on Tuesday for joint collaboration in the field of integrated air- and missile-defense (IAMD) systems.

“Under this collaboration, the companies will explore potential joint opportunities in areas such as research and development, production, marketing and other activities,” the American and Israeli defense giants said in a statement.

They added that “both companies will establish an executive steering committee and working groups for the implementation of this MOU and cooperation.”

Boaz Levy, IAI president and CEO, called the development a “strategic agreement for us.”

Related coverage Shin Bet Publishes Photo of Reuven Rivlin Disguised to Walk Incognito i24 News – As Israeli President Reuven Rivlin's seven-year term ended on Wednesday, the Shin Bet (Israel Security Agency) released...