The Antisemitic Tides Foundation Is Far Worse Than Previously Reported

JNS.org – Two weeks ago, I urged my alma mater, Temple University, to rescind its offer of the position of president to Dr. Jason Wingard. Until last week, Wingard served as chairman of the Tides Foundation, which funds, features, elevates and provides organizational and operational support for antisemitic, anti-Israel boycott and demonization groups, including Arab Resource & Organizing Center (AROC); Adalah Justice Project USA (AJP), Palestine Legal and Dream Defenders, and their leaders who oppose Israel’s very existence. Tides’ promotion of Israel-hatred is far worse than my previous article indicated, and includes direct demonization of Israel and grant-making to at least 13 more of the most virulent anti-Israel, antisemitic and BDS groups.

Demonization of Israel: Tides’ article, “Meet These Extraordinary Palestinian Leaders,” prominently featured on its website with a picture of a Hamas-clad youth waving a Palestinian flag, begins with ugly demonization of Israel, and endorses anti-Israel BDS groups and leaders. The article falsely states: “We are witnessing—in real-time—massive, ongoing state-sponsored [Israel] violence against Palestinians,” and falsely accuses Israel of “pursuing a form of apartheid,” “ethnic cleansing and settler colonialism.” It then falsely claims that these phrases “are not hyperbole but descriptions of what Palestinians actually face.” Tides’ article further accuses Israel of “blatant human-rights violations that Palestinians suffer day after day, year after year.”

Additional Support for Anti-Israel/BDS Groups: Tides Foundation’s Form 990 IRS filings for 2018 and 2019 (the only years available after Wingard joined Tides’ board on Jan. 1, 2018), and some other available Tides’ financial materials reveals shocking additional grants to anti-Israel groups. This appears to be only a partial list of the support that Tides provides to anti-Israel groups through its welter of related organizations.

(Note that Tides controls which groups get grants from Tides’ donor-advised funds. IRS rules require that the 501(c)(3) organization “maintaining the funds must have the ultimate authority over how the assets in the funds are invested and distributed.”)

Related coverage Hamas Is Abusing Children, and the World Is Complicit Another summer, another terrorist training camp for Palestinian children. Instead of pitching tents or playing guitar around a campfire, kids as...

Not surprisingly self-proclaimed “I am not a Zionist” George Soros, who funds numerous anti-Israel groups, is Tides’ most notable funder, having given it more than $22 million, per the detailed analysis of Tides by Capital Research Center (CRC)’s Influence Watch.

Jason Wingard, who as chair of Tides oversaw funding these antisemitic, Israel-bashing haters, surely shared many, if not all of these views. He should never be president of any university.

If Temple had done due diligence, it would have never offered Wingard the presidency. Temple must terminate Jason Wingard as its president.

Morton A. Klein is the national president of the Zionist Organization of America.