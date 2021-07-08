As Surfside Rescue Shifts to Recovery, Miami Mayor Stresses Efforts to ‘Honor’ Faith in Handling Remains of Jewish Victims

A day after acknowledging that there was no longer hope of discovering additional survivors amid the rubble of the Surfside, Florida tower collapse, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava detailed rescuers’ efforts to handle the remains of Jewish victims in accordance with their faith.

“Every victim we recover is handled with extreme care and compassion,” Levine Cava said in a Thursday press conference. She said 80 people were still deemed missing since the June 24 disaster, and that 60 were confirmed dead.

“We have had faith leaders embedded in our operation since the beginning, including rabbis and a faith-based organization called Zaka that’s working directly with the Miami Dade police department to do everything possible to handle the remains of Jewish victims in a manner consistent with the Jewish faith, and with all the care and sensitivity possible,” Levine Cava continued.

“We have a tent designated on site, and when a Jewish body is discovered a prayer is performed and specific protocols are followed, to honor both the faith traditions and the integrity of the investigation,” she continued.

Related coverage To Fight Holocaust Denial, Facebook Searches of Key Words in 12 Languages Will Prompt Authoritative Info Facebook users searching for information about the Holocaust in 12 languages, including German, Arabic and Chinese, will now be directed...

The Israel-based Zaka, a volunteer emergency response organization, joined a host of local, national, and international groups that leapt to take part in rescue operations in Surfside — a town home to a large Jewish community that was hit hard by the disaster.

As efforts to find survivors officially ended, authorities spoke of the responsibility owed to loved ones of the missing.

“Our detectives are working hand in hand with the crime scene and medical examiner personnel, moving as fast as we can to identify the victims and notify the next of kin in order to bring closure to the families,” Mayor Levine Cava said.

In a sign of the care with which first responders are treating even physical objects found in the collapse, a photograph circulated on Wednesday by Bal Harbor Mayor Gabriel Groisman showed local and Israeli rescue teams recovering sacred Jewish texts from the wreckage.

Israeli and South Florida Search and Rescue Teams working together to remove sacred Jewish books from the rubble at the Champlain Towers. So much symbolism in this most powerful photograph. pic.twitter.com/oRWXQjS5CZ — Mayor Gabriel Groisman (@GabeGroisman) July 7, 2021

“It was special in this event to do your holy mission to get these things back to their families,” IDF Col. Golan Vach told the Miami Herald, on working to gather volumes of the Talmud and other personal belongings of a Jewish couple that was killed in the tragedy.

“We are doing this with very much dignity, very much respect,” he said. “We are trying to do this mission the best we can.”