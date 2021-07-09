Coalition Brings Israeli Water Technology to Hard Rock Community in Navajo Nation

JNS.org – The Israeli company Watergen has implemented a pilot project, installing a GEN-M water generator at Rocky Ridge Gas & Market (RRGM) in the Hard Rock community of the Navajo Nation.

It was facilitated by store owner Germaine Simonson, Tó Nizhóní Ání (TNA), StandWithUs, Bright Path Strong (BPS) and 4D Products & Services (4D), in coordination with Arlando Teller, former Arizona state representative and current deputy assistant secretary for tribal affairs for the US Department of Transportation. Arizona State Rep. Alma Hernandez (LD3) assisted with the launch of this joint effort as well.

Watergen’s innovative technology creates high-quality drinking water from the air. This project aims to address the lack of access to clean drinking water within the Hard Rock community. According to recent estimates, nearly 10,000 families across Navajo Nation lack access to running water.

Nicole Horseherder, executive director of Tó Nizhóní Ání, said: “We live in a region in which drinking water sources have been compromised by coal mining. Any way to mitigate the need for water while the aquifers recover is critical.”

Related coverage Former Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen Appointed as SoftBank Representative in Israel The former director of Mossad, Yossi Cohen, has been appointed as the representative of SoftBank's investment fund in Israel. Cohen...