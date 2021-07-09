Former Mossad Chief Yossi Cohen Appointed as SoftBank Representative in Israel

The former director of Mossad, Yossi Cohen, has been appointed as the representative of SoftBank’s investment fund in Israel. Cohen will likely initiate investments from the Japanese conglomerate’s new Vision Fund 2, which has already invested in several Israeli companies, including AnyVision and Redis Labs.

Earlier this week it was announced that SoftBank was leading a $235 million Series C investment in Israeli recognition artificial intelligence (AI) company AnyVision. Earlier this year, database software developer Redis Labs completed a $110 million series G round with participation from SoftBank. Last month, Vianai Systems, a human-centered AI platform and products company, announced that it had raised $140 million in Series B financing from SoftBank Vision Fund 2 and several notable industry names.