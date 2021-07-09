Friday, July 9th | 29 Tammuz 5781

Israeli President Herzog Expresses Sorrow at Death of Jehan Sadat, Widow of Egyptian President Who Made Peace With Israel

July 9, 2021 10:31 am
Israeli President Herzog Expresses Sorrow at Death of Jehan Sadat, Widow of Egyptian President Who Made Peace With Israel

avatar by Benjamin Kerstein

Jehan Sadat, wife of late Egyptian president Anwar Sadat, raises a glass with then-Israeli prime minister Menachem Begin at Camp David in 1979. Photo: Twitter.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog expressed condolences on Friday upon the death of Jehan Sadat, the widow of Egyptian president Anwar Sadat, who in 1979 became the first Arab leader to make peace with Israel.

Sadat, who died on Friday at the age of 87, accompanied her husband throughout the lengthy peace process with Israel, and was present when he was assassinated by radical Islamists in 1981.

Jehan was notably active in public life, working assiduously to expand the rights of women in Egypt’s highly conservative society and fostering reforms that eventually came to be known as “Jehan’s laws.”

Following her husband’s murder, she continued her charity work and interest in social justice, as well as holding professorships at various American universities.

Herzog expressed sorrow at the news of Sadat’s death, saying she “stood at the side” of her husband during “the historic act of his visit to Jerusalem and making peace with Israel.”

“Jehan worked for the advancement of peace,” said Herzog, who also shared an Arabic-langauge version of the message. “In my name and the name of the State of Israel — our condolences to the president of Egypt and the Egyptian people.”

According to Israel’s public broadcaster Kan, Herzog also conveyed his condolences to Khaled Azmi, Egypt’s ambassador to Israel.

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz also expressed condolences, saying he “joins in the Egyptian people’s sorrow” at Sadat’s death.

