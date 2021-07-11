Israel’s Mossad Behind Recent Iran Cyberattacks, Claims Top Iranian Security Figure

The former head of Iran’s Commission of National Security and Foreign Policy claimed on Sunday that recent cyberattacks on Iranian infrastructure are the work of Israel’s Mossad security service.

London-based Iran International reported that Heshmatollah Falahatpisheh told the Iranian Etemad newspaper that the attacks have been “done by Mossad and no one has given a serious thought to the problem.”

Israel, he added, is “the Islamic Republic’s rival in security and intelligence.”

Israeli news site N12 reported that Falahatpisheh’s statement came after a series of weekend cyberattacks that severely disrupted Iran’s public transportation system.

As part of the attacks, screens showing train schedules suddenly displayed the personal cell phone number of Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and directed frustrated commuters to contact him for further information.

The attacks caused serious delays and numerous train routes were shut down completely.

The computer system used by workers at the Transportation Ministry was then struck by another attack, shutting down the ministry’s main websites.

In addition, a “suspicious item” exploded in a large park in northern Tehran, causing no injuries. It is unclear if the explosion was connected to the cyberattacks.