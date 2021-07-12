Bennett Taps Former Mossad Official as National Security Adviser
by JNS.org
JNS.org – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett on Sunday announced the appointment of Eyal Hulata as national security adviser and head of the National Security Council.
Hulata, 45, has served in a series of senior administrative positions during his 23-year career in Israel’s Mossad intelligence agency, including head of the Strategic Planning and Policy Division and of the Technology Division, according to a statement from Bennett’s office. He is a recipient of the Israel Security Prize.
Hulata holds a doctorate in physics from Tel Aviv University and a master’s degree in public administration from Harvard University. He is a graduate of the Israel Defense Forces Talpiot program at the Hebrew University in Jerusalem.
A married father-of-three, he resides in Kfar Saba.
Related coverage
Upon government approval of the appointment, Hulata will replace outgoing National Security Council head Meir Ben-Shabbat.
“In light of his many years of experience, achievements and understanding of Israel’s strategic challenges, I have no doubt that he is the right man for the job,” tweeted Bennett. “Good luck!”