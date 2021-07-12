Group of Syracuse Students Harassed With Antisemitic Slurs, Pelted With Eggs From Car

A group of students walking near the Syracuse University campus were pelted with eggs and heckled with antisemitic slurs, according to a bias incident report by the school’s Department of Public Safety (DPS).

The incident occurred on Saturday around 1 a.m. between Waverly Avenue and University Avenue, when the students were approached by unknown individuals in a silver SUV.

No one was injured, the report said, and the students were unable to identify the driver or details about his car.

“Although we have no way of knowing just yet whether the perpetrators are affiliated with our university, one thing is certain, this kind of hate is not welcome in our community,” said DPS Chief Bobby Maldonado.

Related coverage Israel Launches Accelerator to Give Ghana’s Farming Startups a High-Tech Boost Before he became the poultry king of Ghana, Kwabena Darko was a young student in central Israel. Hailing from a small...

“We appreciate the students reporting this incident right away as it gives us a better chance of identifying those responsible,” he said.

The Department of Public Safety said it met with the victims to gather more information and provide them with support resources.

Syracuse Hillel Executive Director Jillian Juni said the group is “here to support students when incidents of antisemitism arise in our community.”

“We have reached out to Jewish students who are in Syracuse for the summer and are working with our partners at Syracuse University,” she told The Algemeiner.