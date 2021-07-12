Monday, July 12th | 3 Av 5781

July 12, 2021 3:08 pm
0

Hezbollah Releases New Footage of 2006 Abduction of IDF Soldiers That Sparked Second Lebanon War

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Footage of the 2006 Hezbollah attack on IDF soldiers. Photo: Screenshot / Al Manar TV

A Hezbollah-owned television channel released new footage of the militant group’s 2006 abduction of two IDF soldiers, 15 years to the day after the attack that sparked Israel’s Second Lebanon War.

On July 12, 2006, Hezbollah ambushed an Israeli military patrol in a cross-border raid, capturing IDF soldiers Eldad Regev and Ehud Goldwasser.

On Monday, the anniversary of the attack, the Hezbollah-operated Al-Manar TV released extended, previously unseen footage, showing terror operatives approaching an IDF vehicle and removing Regev and Goldwasser.

Israel’s Kan news broadcaster shared a clip of the footage.

The bodies of the two soldiers, who succumbed to injuries sustained in the attack, were recovered by Israel in a 2008 prisoner swap with Hezbollah.

