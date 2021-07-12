Hezbollah Releases New Footage of 2006 Abduction of IDF Soldiers That Sparked Second Lebanon War

A Hezbollah-owned television channel released new footage of the militant group’s 2006 abduction of two IDF soldiers, 15 years to the day after the attack that sparked Israel’s Second Lebanon War.

On July 12, 2006, Hezbollah ambushed an Israeli military patrol in a cross-border raid, capturing IDF soldiers Eldad Regev and Ehud Goldwasser.

On Monday, the anniversary of the attack, the Hezbollah-operated Al-Manar TV released extended, previously unseen footage, showing terror operatives approaching an IDF vehicle and removing Regev and Goldwasser.

Israel’s Kan news broadcaster shared a clip of the footage.

המלחמה הפסיכולוגית של חיזבאללה: 15 שנה אחרי – פורסם סרטון חדש מחטיפת רגב וגולדווסר@HaimOmri pic.twitter.com/0lZWVdSJ0k — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) July 12, 2021

The bodies of the two soldiers, who succumbed to injuries sustained in the attack, were recovered by Israel in a 2008 prisoner swap with Hezbollah.