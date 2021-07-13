Tuesday, July 13th | 4 Av 5781

July 13, 2021 11:00 am
0

Biden Delivers

avatar by Shoshana Bryen / JNS.org

Opinion

US Vice President Joe Biden meets with Palestinian president Mahmoud Abbas, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, on March 09, 2016. Photo: FLASH90.

JNS.org – Seeing the region through the lens of the “Palestinian-Israeli peace process,” President Joe Biden and the US State Department are backing the Palestinian Authority under oppressive octogenarian Mahmoud Abbas—in the 17th year of his four year term as president—as America’s partner.

Abbas canceled the announced Palestinian election scheduled in May, understanding that years of his corruption and heavy hand might actually cause him to lose. Since then, PA critic Nizar Banat died in custody after his arrest by PA “police,” dozens of activists have been arrested and social-media accounts by those who posted the “wrong thing” keep disappearing. But the administration appears to believe that the PA needs only some enticement from the United States and concession from Israel to show its true—if hidden—liberal, Western, political credentials.

So off the administration delivers.

In early April, the administration rolled out a pledge to deliver $75 million to Palestinian areas; plus $40 million for security assistance; $150 million to UNRWA; and $15 million for COVID assistance (one might assume that money will not be delivered, as the PA rejected 700,000 vaccine doses from Israel); and $10 million for Palestinian-Israeli people-to-people programs.

The opinions presented by Algemeiner bloggers are solely theirs and do not represent those of The Algemeiner, its publishers or editors. If you would like to share your views with a blog post on The Algemeiner, please be in touch through our Contact page.

