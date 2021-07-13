Tuesday, July 13th | 4 Av 5781

July 13, 2021 2:43 pm
Israel, UAE Ink First Agricultural Agreements Since Abraham Accords

avatar by i24 News

Israeli Agriculture Minister Oded Forer and UAE Minister of Food and Water Security Miriam Al-Mahiri sign a deal in Tel Aviv on July 13, 2021. Photo: GPO / Moshe Hermon

i24 News – Israel on Tuesday signed its first agricultural agreements with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) following last year’s Abraham Accords that normalized relations between the two Middle Eastern countries.

UAE Minister of Food and Water Security Mariam Al-Muhairi joined Agriculture Minister Oded Forer in Tel Aviv for the signing ceremony.

The two countries agreed to cooperate on research and innovation, including developing crops that can thrive in desert environments as well as advancements in water management and irrigation.

“The United Arab Emirates and Israel share many challenges when it comes to food security, and we are cooperating to find innovative and feasible solutions to these challenges,” said al-Muhairi.

The Gulf state will officially inaugurate its embassy in Tel Aviv on Wednesday, with Israel’s President Isaac Herzog in attendance.

UAE Ambassador to Israel Mohammad al Khaja will host the ceremony and it will include a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a reception.

