July 13, 2021 4:02 pm
Nats Pick Makes Elie Kligman Second Orthodox Jew Drafted to Major League Baseball in Two Days

by Algemeiner Staff

Elie Kligman. Photo: Instagram.

As the Washington Nationals’ final, 20th-round pick in the Major League Baseball draft, Elie Kligman became the second Orthodox Jewish player selected by an MLB team in two days.

A star pitcher and power hitter at Cimarron-Memorial High School in Las Vegas, Kligman has previously pledged to stick to his faith even if he makes it to the majors — telling the New York Times in March, “my goal is to become the first Shabbas observant player in Major League Baseball.”

Kligman’s father and agent, Marc Kligman, shared his son’s reaction to the news after learning of the Nats’ choice while traveling with the Israeli national baseball team.

On Monday, New York native Jacob Steinmetz made history by becoming the first known Orthodox Jewish player drafted by a major league team, after he was selected 77th overall by the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Steinmetz’s own reaction to the news was also shared on social media, after a phone call prompted an eruption of cheers from friends and family.

