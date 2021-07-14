Wednesday, July 14th | 5 Av 5781

July 14, 2021 9:11 am
0

In First, IAF Hosts International Drone Exercise

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

Two Israeli F-35I Adir jets fly in formation. Photo: US Air Force/1st Lt. Erik D. Anthony.

JNS.org – The Israeli Air Force launched an international drone exercise on Monday, hosting pilots from five other countries, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.

“Blue Guardian” is the first international drone-focused military exercise ever held, according to the statement. Aviation teams from the United States, Britain, Germany, Italy and France have joined the IAF for the drill, which will run for two weeks and see drones fly primarily over the Palmachim airbase in central Israel.

The foreign pilots will have the chance to fly IAF Hermes-450 unmanned aerial vehicles, the military said.

The exercise will see the teams “simulate various scenarios, including ground troop support, reconnaissance, and intelligence collections missions and cooperation with various forces in the air,” according to the statement.

“Israel is a pioneer in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles,” IAF Commander Maj. Gen. Amikam Norkin said on Tuesday.

