In First, IAF Hosts International Drone Exercise

JNS.org – The Israeli Air Force launched an international drone exercise on Monday, hosting pilots from five other countries, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit said in a statement.

“Blue Guardian” is the first international drone-focused military exercise ever held, according to the statement. Aviation teams from the United States, Britain, Germany, Italy and France have joined the IAF for the drill, which will run for two weeks and see drones fly primarily over the Palmachim airbase in central Israel.

The foreign pilots will have the chance to fly IAF Hermes-450 unmanned aerial vehicles, the military said.