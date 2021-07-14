Israel Approves Cutting Mandatory COVID Quarantine Period in Half

JNS.org – Israel’s coronavirus Cabinet on Tuesday approved a proposal to shorten the mandatory COVID-19 quarantine period from 14 to seven days, conditional on a negative PCR test.

The decision is effective immediately, according to a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office.

“In order to boost the cooperation with the public, as well as the confidence of the public, the Cabinet has decided to enable persons in quarantine to be tested on the seventh day of their quarantine, wait for a negative result and thereupon be released,” said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

However, he added, enforcement will also be stepped up, with those who violate quarantine without being tested subjected to a 5,000 shekel [$1,500] fine.

“The goal of this move is to increase the number of people who observe the quarantine,” said Bennett, adding, “We are setting out terms that the public is able to meet.”

“We expect the public to comply fully to quarantine, to the tests at the end of the period, to vaccinations and to wearing masks. Together, we will defeat this pandemic,” he said.