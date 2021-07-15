Israeli Military Requests Funding for a Potential Strike on Iran: Report

Separately, sources in the security establishment accused former prime minister and current leader of the opposition Benjamin Netanyahu of neglecting the state’s ability to strike Iran while he was in office.

Netanyahu did not allocate the necessary funding required to resource the complex operations a strike against Iran’s nuclear facilities would entail, unnamed security sources told Channel 12.

Such an operation would require intense, lengthy preparation, and the delay from the former government could lead to a scenario where Israel is effectively “waving a gun without any bullets in it,” defense officials told the TV station.

Prior to the report, Netanyahu published an op-ed in Israel Hayom arguing that the new Bennett-led government was “silent” as “the Iranians are rushing toward the bomb.”

Netanyahu made warning about the threat perceived from Iran towards Israel a cornerstone of his foreign policy.

Iran will place talks with the US on hold until the handover of the nation’s presidency from President Hassan Rouhani to hardliner Ebrahim Raisi next month, a diplomatic source told Reuters.