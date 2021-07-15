Thursday, July 15th | 6 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Media Outlets Omit Critical Context About PA’s Pay-for-Slay, Turn Facts About Policy Into Israeli ‘Claims’

Leaving Afghanistan Is a Tragic and Historic Mistake

At Least 44 Dead, Dozens Missing as Floods Sweep Through Western Europe

IDF Taps ‘Trailblazing’ Second Female Major General in Its History

Israeli Drone Tech Firm to Help Secure Dubai During World Expo

The Laundromat: Hezbollah’s Money-Laundering and Drug-Trafficking Networks in Latin America

Al-Haq Report Details How Women Are Mistreated in Palestinian Territories

On the Mediterranean: Russia, America — and Israel

Iran’s Brooklyn Terror Plot Is a Crucial Test for Biden

A US Consulate for the Palestinians Should Not Be in Jerusalem

July 15, 2021 8:51 am
0

Jordan Sentences Two Officials to 15 Years for Alleged Plot Against Monarchy

avatar by JNS.org

Jordan’s King Abdullah II listens during a meeting in Amman, Jordan, May 26, 2021. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

JNS.org – A Jordanian court sentenced two former officials to 15 years in jail for an alleged plot to overthrow the monarchy led by King Abdullah II.

“The two defendants held views that are against the political system and the monarchy and sought to create chaos and sedition in Jordanian society,” said the judge of the military court, reported Reuters.

One of those sentenced is Bassem Awadallah, a former royal chief adviser and finance minister, and the other was a minor royal.

Awadallah pleaded not guilty, and his lawyer—former US federal prosecutor Michael Sullivan—told Reuters “the so-called trial was conducted by a secret military court where he was denied the opportunity to refute any of the prosecution’s evidence, and he was not allowed to call witnesses.”

Related coverage

July 15, 2021 9:48 am
0

Iran Not Ready for Nuclear Talks Until Raisi Takes Over: Source

Iran is not prepared to resume negotiations on coming back into compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal until Iranian President-elect...

Prince Hamza bin Hussein, the king’s half-brother, who was placed under house arrest earlier this year did not get prosecuted and pledged allegiance to the king in April.

The prosecution presented intercepted messages as proof of Awadallah advising Hamza to continue speaking against the monarchy to members of powerful tribes that usually support the government.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.