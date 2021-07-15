Jordan Sentences Two Officials to 15 Years for Alleged Plot Against Monarchy

JNS.org – A Jordanian court sentenced two former officials to 15 years in jail for an alleged plot to overthrow the monarchy led by King Abdullah II.

“The two defendants held views that are against the political system and the monarchy and sought to create chaos and sedition in Jordanian society,” said the judge of the military court, reported Reuters.

One of those sentenced is Bassem Awadallah, a former royal chief adviser and finance minister, and the other was a minor royal.

Awadallah pleaded not guilty, and his lawyer—former US federal prosecutor Michael Sullivan—told Reuters “the so-called trial was conducted by a secret military court where he was denied the opportunity to refute any of the prosecution’s evidence, and he was not allowed to call witnesses.”

