Friday, July 16th | 7 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Iran Claims It Can Enrich Uranium to Weapons Grade

Knesset Rejects Bill to Strip Terrorists of Citizenship

Lebanon Spins Further Into Crisis as Hariri Abandons Bid to Form Government

China Says It Will Step Up Involvement in Mideast Mediation

Bay Area Labor Union to Weigh Endorsing BDS, Blocking of Israeli Ships at Port

German Jewish Community Head Calls for Closer Ties With Independent Muslim Groups

Top Canadian Jewish Group Sounds Alarm Over Proposed Limits on Circumcisions Outside Medical Facilities

Spate of Antisemitic and Racist Graffiti Shocks Residents of Alliance, Ohio

Orthodox Jewish Women Question Portrayal of Community in Netflix Series ‘My Unorthodox Life’

Facebook Says Iranian Hackers Used Site in Spying on US Military Personnel

July 16, 2021 9:01 am
0

Iran Claims It Can Enrich Uranium to Weapons Grade

avatar by JNS.org

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani attends a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of a session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council In Yerevan, Armenia October 1, 2019. Photo: Sputnik/Alexei Druzhinin/Kremlin via REUTERS/File Photo

JNS.org – Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday his country was capable of enriching uranium to weapons-grade purity of 90 percent, if necessary.

“The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran can enrich uranium by 20 percent and 60 percent, and if one day our reactors need it, it can produce 90 percent enriched uranium,” Rouhani told a cabinet meeting, reported Iran’s semi-official Fars news agency.

“We could have done 60 percent [enrichment] before. Today, we can do 90 percent enrichment if we want to, but we are not seeking a nuclear bomb,” he added.

The nuclear deal that the United States is seeking to revive limited uranium enrichment to 3.67 percent.

Related coverage

July 16, 2021 8:24 am
0

Lebanon Spins Further Into Crisis as Hariri Abandons Bid to Form Government

Lebanese politician Saad al-Hariri abandoned his months-long effort to form a new government on Thursday, dimming the chances of a...

Rouhani is set to end his term on Aug. 5 when Ebrahim Raisi takes over, though Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has ultimate authority. Two senior Iranian officials told Reuters that Raisi would adopt a “harder line” in negotiations.

Meanwhile, the United States said on Wednesday that it would continue nuclear talks with Iran even after an Iranian plot to kidnap a US-based journalist was revealed, reported Reuters.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.