Friday, July 16th | 7 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Knesset Rejects Bill to Strip Terrorists of Citizenship

Lebanon Spins Further Into Crisis as Hariri Abandons Bid to Form Government

China Says It Will Step Up Involvement in Mideast Mediation

Bay Area Labor Union to Weigh Endorsing BDS, Blocking of Israeli Ships at Port

German Jewish Community Head Calls for Closer Ties With Independent Muslim Groups

Top Canadian Jewish Group Sounds Alarm Over Proposed Limits on Circumcisions Outside Medical Facilities

Spate of Antisemitic and Racist Graffiti Shocks Residents of Alliance, Ohio

Orthodox Jewish Women Question Portrayal of Community in Netflix Series ‘My Unorthodox Life’

Facebook Says Iranian Hackers Used Site in Spying on US Military Personnel

Toronto Cops Arrest Same ‘Swastika Man’ for Two Separate Antisemitic Assaults

July 16, 2021 8:58 am
0

Knesset Rejects Bill to Strip Terrorists of Citizenship

avatar by Israel Hayom / JNS.org

A general view shows the plenum at the Knesset, Israel’s parliament, in Jerusalem, May 29, 2019. Photo: Reuters / Ronen Zvulun.

JNS.org – A bill to revoke the citizenship and residency of terrorists receiving stipends from the Palestinian Authority failed to pass a preliminary reading in the Knesset on Wednesday.

The bill, which was introduced by Religious Zionist Party Knesset member Orit Strock and Likud MK Avi Dichter, was voted down by 50-63. Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett did not attend the vote.

According to Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked, the vote failed because Strock and Dichter violated an agreement to delay the introduction of the bill.

“These are indeed good proposals that make a lot of sense, and that I have also signed off on,” said Shaked. Strock and Dichter, she said, had agreed to a delay to allow the interior and justice ministries to reach agreements with the coalition parties.

Related coverage

July 15, 2021 5:35 pm
0

Bay Area Labor Union to Weigh Endorsing BDS, Blocking of Israeli Ships at Port

Weeks after a group of Bay Area longshoremen helped prevent an Israeli ship from unloading in Oakland, a 100,000-strong San...

“When it was not made clear that agreements would be reached within two weeks, [Strock and Dichter] decided to bring the proposal to a vote, which … was rejected,” she said.

Dichter was adamant that the law would ultimately pass.

“There must be a law that says you cannot have one foot financially in Ramallah and one foot as a citizen in Jerusalem,” he said. “Those who pay a terrorist’s salary will also grant them citizenship. If the ministerial committee that discussed the matter of the legislation on Sunday had decided to discuss my proposed legislation in another two weeks, I would have accepted it and been understanding. Since they postponed the discussion by four months, we decided to bring the bill to the Knesset plenum today.”

“This was a vote to determine the stripping of citizenship from Israeli terrorists who receive salaries from the Palestinian Authority, with no tricks involved: a law, plain and simple. Today the government proved it is captive to the Arab parties and that is how we will need to treat it [i.e., as a hostage]. We will not rest. This law will pass.”

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.