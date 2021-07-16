NYPD Investigating After Brooklyn Man Beaten, Robbed on Way to Synagogue

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating after a Brooklyn man was attacked from behind and robbed while walking to morning synagogue services.

The 41-year-old victim was walking to synagogue at around 5:45 a.m. Friday when two men assaulted him, punching him in the face several times before taking off with his bag and prayer shawl.

Surveillance footage of the attack was published by the Flatbush Shomrim Safety Patrol, which said its volunteers had managed to recover the victim’s tefillin.

This pair viciously assaulted and robbed a local resident on his way to Shul this morning. His Tefillin were ultimately recovered by our volunteers.#Shomrim is offering a $1k reward for info leading to arrests – call @NYPD63Pct 911 and our hotline 718-338-9797 with any info. pic.twitter.com/i800Fvyjts

— Flatbush Shomrim Safety Patrol (@FlatbushShomrim) July 16, 2021

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force said on Twitter that it was investigating the robbery, and asked those with information about the incident to call the police tip line.