July 16, 2021 4:34 pm
0

NYPD Investigating After Brooklyn Man Beaten, Robbed on Way to Synagogue

avatar by Algemeiner Staff

Surveillance footage of the Brooklyn attackers. Photo: Flatbush Shomrim Safety Patrol / Twitter screenshot

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force is investigating after a Brooklyn man was attacked from behind and robbed while walking to morning synagogue services.

The 41-year-old victim was walking to synagogue at around 5:45 a.m. Friday when two men assaulted him, punching him in the face several times before taking off with his bag and prayer shawl.

Surveillance footage of the attack was published by the Flatbush Shomrim Safety Patrol, which said its volunteers had managed to recover the victim’s tefillin.

The NYPD Hate Crime Task Force said on Twitter that it was investigating the robbery, and asked those with information about the incident to call the police tip line.

