July 16, 2021 5:15 pm
Scottish Friends of Palestine Seeks 'Bias-Free' Schools Curriculum in Parliament Petition

avatar by Dion J. Pierre

The debating Chamber of the Scottish Parliament Building//WikiCommons//Colin

Years after a contentious debate over how children in Scotland are taught about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a nonprofit is petitioning the country’s legislators to require public schools to adopt what one Jewish leader described as a “pro-Palestinian narrative” in their curriculum, according to the Jewish Chronicle.

Introduced at the Parliament by Scottish Friends of Palestine (SFP) on Tuesday, the petition — which has amassed at least 1,200 signatures and has the backing of a staffer to the Scottish First Minister — calls on the government to “acknowledge the right of Scotland’s pupils to a bias-free education on the topic of Israel-Palestine.”

The effort follows a 2015 controversy over materials at a Glasgow-area school described Palestinians as terrorists, the JC said — prompting efforts to prescribe a more “impartial” curriculum on the conflict. A lengthy parliamentary debate ended with no agreement.

Stanley Grossman of Scottish Friends of Israel said the recent SFP efforts went too far, calling the materials they submitted “very divisive and potentially harmful.”

Micheline Brannan, chair of the Scottish Council of Jewish Communities, characterized the petition as an attempt “introduce a pro-Palestinian narrative into Scottish schools.”

The request is now under review by the Citizen Participation and Public Petitions Committee.

