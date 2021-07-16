US Court Finds Iranian Banks Liable for Deadly Terror Attack Against US Citizens

JNS.org – A US federal court found the Iranian banks—Merkazi, Melli and Saderat—liable for the murder carried out by Hamas against US citizens Eitam Henkin and his wife Na’ama in 2015.

Stein Mitchell Beato & Missner LLP and MM~LAW LLC won the court battle on Monday with a finding by the US District Court for the District of Columbia that Syria, Iran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Iranian Ministry of Intelligence and Security and three Iranian banks were liable for the terror attack.

This marks the first time that the courts have found Iranian banks Markazi, Melli or Saderat liable for a terror attack by a foreign terrorist organization against a US national.

The Henkins were driving in Israel’s Judea and Samaria with their four children—then aged 9, 7, 4 and 10 months—when Hamas terrorists attacked them and killed them in front of their children. The children survived because their parents fought with the armed terrorists to save their lives.