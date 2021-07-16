US, Israel Sign Air Defense Cooperation Deal

i24 News – Israeli Air Force (IAF) representatives met this week in Israel with air defense officials from the United States to discuss improving air defense systems during emergency situations for both countries, according to a statement from the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) Spokesperson’s Unit.

The meetings were led by the commander of the IAF’s Air Defense System, Brig. Gen. Gilad Biran; Commanding Officer of the joint mission headquarters, Brig. Gen. (res.) Doron Gavish; and Brig. Gen. Greg Brady, commander of the 10th US Army Air and Missile Defense Command.

“The purpose of the meeting was to improve the collaborative readiness of the forces for the joint defense of the State of Israel,” the statement read.

The two countries signed a deal for updated air defense operational cooperation.

Israel’s air defense capabilities were tested in May during the country’s 11-day conflict with the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip when thousands of rockets were fired indiscriminately at Israeli territory and in response the IAF sent nightly aerial missions into the coastal enclave to bomb terrorist targets.