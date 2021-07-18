Top Canadian Jewish Group Blasts Reinstatement of Toronto Schools Employee Who Circulated Anti-Israel Material

A top Canadian Jewish group has strongly criticized the Toronto school board for refusing to discipline a school employee who circulated virulent anti-Israel material.

Javier Dávila, a Student Equity Program Advisor with the Toronto District School Board (TDSB) sent emails to a local educators listserv that, the group said, called Israeli Jews “colonizers,” quoted Palestinian terrorists Laila Khaled and Ghassan Kanafani, included material justifying suicide bombings, and accused Israel of genocide.

Despite substantial pushback, Dávila announced Friday that he had been reinstated without discipline.

B’nai Brith Canada CEO Michael Mostyn commented, “If the TDSB has really imposed no discipline in this matter, then it is sending a clear signal that it regards Jewish students, Jewish teachers, and the Jewish community as second-class constituents.”

“There is no way the TDSB would tolerate the glorification of violence against any other minority group,” he said.

Mostyn added, “It is clear that the TDSB has a serious antisemitism problem, and it is questionable whether the institution can fix it alone.”