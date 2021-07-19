Monday, July 19th | 10 Av 5781

Search
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.

Subscribe

Biden to Host Jordan’s King Abdullah for Broad Array of Middle East Talks

Leaving Union in Protest, Jewish CUNY Faculty Describe ‘Painful,’ ‘Personal’ Aftermath of Statement Condemning Israel

Iranian Dissidents, Expats to Visit Israel in ‘Solidarity’ Delegation

Cuomo Announces Assault on Jewish Man in Brooklyn to Be Investigated as Hate Crime

Top Canadian Jewish Group Blasts Reinstatement of Toronto Schools Employee Who Circulated Anti-Israel Material

Jewish Organizations Mark Anniversary of 1994 AMIA Bombing in Buenos Aires

Iran Insists Prisoner Swap Deal Was Agreed With US, Says Ready to Proceed ‘Today’

‘We’re Both Nations of Problem-Solvers,’ Says UAE Minister

Israel to Step Up Enforcement of Coronavirus Restrictions

Tisha B’Av: Clashes Erupt Between Palestinians, Police on Temple Mount

July 19, 2021 8:16 am
0

Biden to Host Jordan’s King Abdullah for Broad Array of Middle East Talks

avatar by Reuters and Algemeiner Staff

Jordan’s King Abdullah II listens during a meeting in Amman, Jordan, May 26, 2021. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS

US President Joe Biden on Monday will host Jordan’s King Abdullah, a key US ally in a volatile region, in what will be the first of three face-to-face meetings with leaders from the Middle East expected soon.

Abdullah, who faced down a challenge to his authority in April from his half-brother, Prince Hamza, will have his first Oval Office talks with Biden since the US president took power in January.

He will also have a working breakfast with Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday at the vice president’s residence. He will meet Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the State Department on Tuesday.

Abdullah plays a unique role in the Middle East, seen by US officials as a moderate and pragmatic leader who can play a mediating role.

Related coverage

July 18, 2021 5:07 pm
0

Iranian Dissidents, Expats to Visit Israel in ‘Solidarity’ Delegation

A group of Iranian expatriates, including former political prisoners, will visit Israel this week to express their support with Israeli...

Abdullah is the first Middle East leader to visit the Biden White House, to be followed on July 26 by Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi. US and Israeli officials are working on scheduling a meeting soon between Biden and new Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

A senior Biden administration official said the president’s talks with the king are expected to include the way forward for Israel and the Palestinians with Bennett having recently replaced Benjamin Netanyahu as Israeli prime minister.

Tensions remain high in the wake of the 11-day war in May between Israel and Hamas militants in Gaza.

Abdullah’s standing in his own country may come up in the talks. Jordan’s image as an island of stability in the turbulent Middle East was called into question after Prince Hamza was accused of a plot to destabilize the country in April.

Biden has offered full support to Abdullah, who will be joined at the White House by his wife, Queen Rania.

“We have great confidence in the king’s leadership, and I think the visit over the course of the coming days will just reaffirm that confidence,” a senior Biden administration official said.

Other topics likely to come up are the future of the Trump-era Abraham Accords, the normalization deals reached between Israel and four Arab states, negotiations with Iran over its nuclear program and Syria’s humanitarian crisis, the official said.

Share this Story: Share On Facebook Share On Twitter

Let your voice be heard!

Join the Algemeiner
Close

Be in the know!

Get our exclusive daily news briefing.



Facebook

Algemeiner

Algemeiner.com

Algemeiner.com

The Algemeiner

Copyright ©2021 Algemeiner.com. All Rights Reserved.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.